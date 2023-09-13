New for 2023 is the Quicke Silocut L+ range complementing the existing M+ (pictured) and XL+ ranges.

Farmhand’s sister company, Fastparts, will attend the Ploughing Championships with a wide display of implements and attachments from Quicke, Rakeman and Dromone.

New for 2023 is the Quicke Silocut L+, a multifunctional shear grab, designed for both block-cutting and the splitting of round bales, but also designed specifically for wheeled loaders or telehandlers.

Alongside the existing models already available are the M+ for front-loaders and mid-size telehandlers, and the high-capacity XL+ for large telehandlers and wheel loaders.

The addition of the new L+ range means there is an Quicke implement suited to every type of machine.

Rakeman

The Fastparts stand will include a display of Rakeman tine harrows – available in 1.5m and 3m working widths.

The Rakeman grass harrow range has been designed specifically for pasture rejuvenation, levelling ground and reseeding purposes when accompanied with a broadcast seeder.

The full range of Dromone Ball & Spoon hitches, APV Grassland equipment and Broomex Brush Brooms will be displayed.

