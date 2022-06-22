Processors have pulled the rug from under the feet of sheep farmers this week, slashing lamb quotes by as much as 70c/kg, wiping €15 off the value of factory finished animals.

The first sign of a price pull materialised on Monday morning before further cuts applied for Thursday’s kill.

Factory quotes now stand at €7.50/kg at the main export plants, with deals of €7.70 to €7.80/kg on offer at the upper end of the market.

Fat ewes are a solid trade, with quotes holding at €4/kg and deals of €4.20 to €4.40/kg available.

