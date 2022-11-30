Fat lamb prices have risen to 560p/kg this week as processors look to keep pace with marts. At the top end of the market, there are some reports of 570p/kg going to specialist finishers handling large numbers of meal-fed lambs.

Factory quotes are in the region of 550p/kg payable to 22kg, but the live ring continues to benefit from intense competition between agents buying for factories in the Republic of Ireland.

Irish plants are generally paying €6.80/kg on the main run of lambs, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 560p/kg, although some deals are being made at €7/kg which converts to 578p/kg. Prices in Britain are in line with those payable at local plants. Fat lambs have increased by 30p to 40p/kg over the past week and are similar to those recorded in early December last year.