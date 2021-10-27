Sheep processors in Northern Ireland are now paying lambs to 22kg deadweight.

Sheep processors have increased the carcase weight limit on fat lambs from 21kg to 22kg this week, adding just over £5 to the value of a lamb carcase.

Local plants have come under intense pressure to move to the 22kg earlier this month, as factory prices were running £5 to £10 below those on offer in the live ring.

Abattoirs in Ireland and Scotland have been paying to 22kg since late summer, giving buying agents a competitive edge over local factories.

Base quotes of 505p/kg are available at the 22kg limit although some plants are offering 510p/kg at the 21kg limit.

At the outlined base prices, there is a £4/head differential in favour of lambs paid to 22kg. Irish factories are paying up to 520p/kg in the marts for NI lambs.