Camera at the Mart attended the weekly sheep sale in Kilrea, Co Derry, on Monday 25 October.
With a strong presence of factory agents ringside, buying demand was sharp and sheep carrying plenty of flesh were an easy sell.
There was also a sizeable number of short-keep store lambs forwarded for sale and again, there were plenty of buyers ringside looking to source animals to utilise late-season grass.
Prices were on par with recent weeks. Good-quality Suffolk- and Texel-cross slaughter-fit lambs sold upwards from £105 (€125) to a top price of £115 (€137) paid for a pen of crossbred animals weighing 25kg.
Fat lambs are sold on a halfweight basis in northern marts and standout lots saw two ewe lambs weighing 25.5kg making £114 (€136), while a pen of 45 crossbred lambs weighing 24kg sold for £113.50 (€135).
Slaughter-fit lambs at the same weight also made £112 (€133), whereas 21.5kg to 22kg lots made £103 (€123) to £108.50 (€129) for good-quality lambs.
Heavy fleshed hill cross and Blackface lambs were also an easy sell, with Mule animals at 22kg and 23kg making £100 to £103 (€119 to 123), while similar types weighing 20kg to 21kg made £88 to £92 (€105 to €110).
Store lambs
There was also an excellent show of store lambs on offer, with most types weighing 17.5kg to 19kg half-weight.
Fleshed stores with Texel breeding and weighing 19kg halfweight sold to £96 (€114), with other standout lots at 18.5kg making £90 (€107).
Plainer and lighter stores exhibiting hill breeding influence generally sold from £82 to £88 (€98 to €105), although there were a few isolated pens around 17kg halfweight selling below the £80 (€95) barrier.
Fat ewes
The live ring is still providing a great outlet for cull ewes, with heavy fleshed lowland types highly sought after. Prices are holding firm, with the trade peaking at £138 (€164).
