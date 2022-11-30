Niamh, Dáithí and Chris Meehan with Miss Moneypenny, the Junior Belgian Blue Champion and top price animal at the 2022 Winter Fair selling for €14,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd returned to Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, last weekend for the annual fatstock show and sale, with almost 500 animals passing through the sales ring.

They recorded one of the highest averages ever seen at the Winter Fair, with prices exceeding€11,000 on four occasions. The top price of €14,500 was paid for a May 2022-born BYU-sired Belgian Blue heifer calf weighing 331kg (€43.81/kg).

Almost 20 cattle sold at the event exceeded €5,000 and after 16 hours of non-stop selling, the sale finally concluded at 3am on Tuesday morning.

Across the country, ringside trade has continued its upward trajectory with the average store animal fetching €75/head more than three weeks ago.

The biggest increases of up to €110/head are seen in bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg. Specialist breeding heifer sales throughout the month of November are likely the cause of some increases in heifer prices.

Fatstock sales around the country are seeing record numbers and increased prices across the board.

Commenting on their recent largest ever fatstock show and sale, Kanturk Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe told the Irish Farmers Journal that “prices were unbelievable. they were up €300 to €400/ head on other years”.

Taking place this Friday, 2 December are fatstock sales in Raphoe, Co Donegal, and Skibbereen, Co Cork, where large numbers and big prices are expected once again.