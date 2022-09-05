All-Ireland stockperson finals: Cian Connolly, winner of the senior section; Brodie Molloy, winner of the intermediate section; and William Stevenson, winner of the junior section.

After a mammoth list of qualifying shows around the country over the last four months, 28 finalists gathered in Trim Show on Sunday for the finals of the FBD/Irish Farmers Journal/Irish Shows Association all-Ireland young stockperson competition.

The championships follow on from a successful show in Tullamore Mart in 2021.

This year’s venue was the super setting looking out across Trim Castle along the banks of the River Boyne.

This isn’t an easy competition to win and competitors were put through their paces by three different judges across each section.

Co Antrim woman Rachel Armour judged the junior section. David Connolly, the Co Down-based Charolais breeder, took charge in the senior ring, while Scottish Hereford breeder Calum Smith judged the intermediate section.

All competitors could accumulate a maximum of 100 points across four different judging areas - ring craft (or ability to show their animal), interviews, stock judging and grooming.

Challenge

Commenting on the judging process, David Connolly said: “We wanted this to be a challenge and make it something that is hard to win and I think all the competitors enjoyed that challenge.

"Dropping sticks, walking in a team of three and tough interview questions were all part of that challenge to make sure the best stock people rose to the top.”

The competition was fierce, with all judges bowled over by the standard of skills on display across all sections. After a gruelling four and a half hours, the winners were eventually tapped out.

FBD/IFJ/ISA all-Ireland young stockperson competition junior section. Donal Riordan of FBD; Adam Woods of the Irish Farmers Journal; winner William Stevenson; Catherine Gallagher and Ray Brady, Irish Shows Association.

Winner in the junior section was 12-year-old William Stevenson from Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

William showed his 2022-born calf by Grangeford Jojo and scored 37 points out of 40 for his ring craft, along with a maximum score of 20 points in the stock judging section.

FBD/IFJ/ISA all-Ireland young stockperson competition intermediate section. Donal Riordan of FBD; Paula Loughran of the Irish Shows Association (ISA), Brodie Molly, intermediate section winner; Catherine Gallagher and David Montgomery, ISA.

Dundalk woman Brodie Molloy took the top spot in the intermediate section with her calf which was kindly loaned to her for the day by local Limousin breeder William Smith.

Brodie also claimed close to top marks for grooming and ring craft, along with completing a very good interview.

FBD/IFJ/ISA all-Ireland stockperson senior section. Donal Riordan of FBD; Irish Farmers Journal beef editor Adam Woods; senior section winner Cian Connolly; and Catherine Gallagher, president of the Irish Shows Association.

In the senior section, it was Leitrim man Cian Connolly who came out on top showing his homebred Simmental heifer.

Cian completed a very solid performance across all sections, coming in with a score of 80 points out of a maximum of 100.

Future of the industry

Commenting on the day Donal Riordan of FBD said: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved in the competition and it was great to see a packed ringside for all the classes.

"These young people are the future of our industry and it’s important to encourage them in their farming and showing endeavours."