FBD has announced that it has selected Kate Tobin to replace John O'Grady as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the company when he retires the from the role at the end of this year.

Tobin has been with FBD since 2017 and she is currently chief underwriting officer.

Prior to joining FBD, Tobin held a number of senior management roles with Zurich Insurance Group. She is also a fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

O'Grady has been in the position of CFO since July 2016. His total remuneration rose from an annual €445,000 in 2017 to €572,941 in 2022.

He was awarded a 4.5% increase in basic pay for 2023, subject to shareholder approval.

'Distinguished'

In a statement, FBD CEO Tomás Ó Midheach thanked O'Grady for his "significant and distinguished career at FBD" and wished Tobin "every success in the role".

FBD chair Liam Herlihy said: "[Tobin] has played a valuable role as chief underwriting officer of FBD and I very much look forward to what she will undoubtedly bring in this new and challenging role."

FBD's AGM is scheduled for Thursday 11 May.