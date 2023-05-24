Kevin McDermott (Sheep Ireland), Melissa O’Donoghue (acting branch manager, FBD Nenagh), Edwin Draper and Kyleen Pele’s pick from the Kyleen Rouge Flock (Roscrea) and Maureen O’Meara (FBD Insurance head of sales for Munster). \ Odhran Ducie

Pedigree breeders exhibiting sheep at Sheep 2023 have another opportunity to get their hands on a rosette following the launch of the FBD five-star LambPlus classes.

The across-breed competition takes place at Sheep 2023, on Saturday 17 June in Gurteen Agricultural College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

There are two classes, a replacement class and a terminal class. There is a €2,000 prize fund sponsored by FBD with €1,000 for each class. The first prized ram in each class will receive €350 with prizes for rams up to sixth position.

Rams eligible for entry must be part of the Sheep Ireland LambPlus programme, rated as five-star on the relevant index and come from a flock with a minimum data quality index (DQI) score of 60%.

According to Sheep Ireland, the DQI reflects three aspects of data recording including the timeliness of information being uploaded on the system, the completeness of data and the quality of recording.

The two classes will judge sheep on a combination of their physical and genetic attributes.

The replacement class will major on identifying rams that are likely to pass the best physical attributes desired in breeding female replacements to their progeny, while being ranked in the top 20% of the breed based on genetic evaluations. Similarly, the terminal class will focus on selecting rams with the best carcase characteristics and will also be ranked in the top 20% of the breed on the terminal index.

Selecting the final lineup will not be an easy feat and will fall on the shoulders of pedigree breeder Matthew Prince.

Matthew is a well-renowned UK sheep breeder who breeds Beltex, Charmoise and Texel sheep at his farm in Derbyshire. Matthew also runs a butcher shop so is well positioned to assess the replacement and terminal attributes of rams entered.

The competition is free to enter and is open to all LambPlus flocks with a DQI of greater than 60%. A ram can only enter one class on the day.

Entries for the class should be emailed to ramsale@sheep.ie by Monday 12 June stating the owner of the ram, the ram’s tag number and the class you would like to enter.

For more information on Sheep2023 visit bit.ly/SHEEP2023Form. The deadline for sheep breed societies and commercial exhibitors to book their presence at the event is Monday 29 May.