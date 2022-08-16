Overall champion in the dairy Shorthorn section went to Monaghan man James Lambe for his February 2016-born cow. From left: James Lambe, owner, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Martina Neville of Tullamore Show, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Freda Kinnarney of the Irish Shows Association and Pat Gilligan of FBD.

A large crowd waited for the parade of champions on Sunday evening at 4pm at the FBD national livestock show in Tullamore and what a spectacle it was.

Overall reserve champion in the Limousin section went to Meath man William Smith for his February 2022-born heifer calf sired by Ampertaine Foreman and out of Millbrook Geline. She is the fifth generation of this cow family to win in Tullamore. Pictured l to r are William Smith, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Show Secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, Show chairman Joe Molloy, Catherine Gallagher, president, Irish Shows Association and Amanda Dunne, FBD Insurance

Overall champion in the Holstein Friesian section went to well-known Wexford exhibitors Philip and Linda Jones for their March 2015-born cow Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181. From left: Will Jones, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Amanda Dunne of FBD Insurance and Martina Neville, chair of the dairy section.

Overall champion in the Jersey section went to Daniel and Emer Curtin from Kerry for their 2018-born cow Euro Joel Prince. From left: Daniel Curtin, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Martina Neville, chair of the dairy section; show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Kathleen Leonard, FBD, and Freda Kinnarney, Irish Shows Association.

Overall reserve champion in the Charolais section went to Niall Maguire and Simone McCabe for their October 2021-born bull calf sired by Cavelands Fenian. From left: Niall Maguire, Simone McCabe, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy and Amanda Dunne, FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Charolais section went to the Ryan family from Tipperary. Goldstar Pepite, a 2018-born cow, is by Matuvu and out of Magesty. It was a very successful day’s showing for the Ryan family, who took first, second and third in the senior cow class. They also took home 20 rosettes from the 15 animals that they brought to the National Livestock Show.

Overall champion in the Salers section went to Sligo man Niall Hunt for his Salers cow and calf. Niall also picked up the reserve champion rosette. From left: Ailish MacMillian, Niall Hunt, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Irish Shows Association president Catherine Gallagher and Alan Rigney, FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Aberdeen Angus section went to John and Sean McEnroe for their senior cow. From left: Sean McEnroe, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy and Kathleen Leonard, FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Blonde d’Aquitaine section went to Cork man Michael Creed for his September 2021-born heifer Derryleigh Pixel. From left: Michael Creed Jr and Michael Creed Sr, owners, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy and Alan Geraty of FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Irish Moiled section went to Limerick man Joe Boyce for his September 2020-born heifer Beechmount Lizzie 2 sired by Curraghnakeely Masterpiece and out of Knowehead Liz. From left: Shane Boyce, owner, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Amanda Dunne of FBD Insurance and Freda Kinnarney of the Irish Shows Association.

Junior commercial champion went to Shane Giltinane, Ballymacave, Croagh, Co Limerick. From left: Shane Giltinane, Michael Dolan of Tullamore Show, handler PJ Smith and Joanne Giltinane.

Commercial cattle senior champion went to Shane Giltinane, Ballymacave, Croagh, Co Limerick, for his January 2021-born heifer. She is sired by the Belgian Blue bull Hazzard and out of a Charolais-cross dam. From left: handler James Kelly, Michael Dolan, chair of commercial cattle section, Shane Giltinane and Joanne Giltinane.

Overall champion in the Belgian Blue section at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock show was Joe Davis, Carraneeney, Williamstown, Co Galway, for a November-born pedigree Belgian Blue bull calf. Pictured are Derek and Gillian Davis.

Overall champion in the Shorthorn section went to Noel and Lisa Dowd for their cow Portshan Blueway. This February 2017-born cow is by Rockville Clohessy Dice going back to Portshan Isla. She was shown with her heifer calf at foot. Pictured are Lisa Dowd and Derek Maxwell along with their daughter Erin Maxwell.

Overall champion in the Aubrac section went to long-time Tullamore show exhibitor Ernest Mackey, Ballinclea House, Donard, Co Wicklow. His January 2016-born cow Merveille is by Gaillard and was shown with her heifer calf at foot. Ernest has been showing cattle in Tullamore for 21 years with the 2022 championship being his first. From left: Alfie Hanbidge, Ernest Mackey, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy and Pat Gilligan of FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Hereford section went to Shancorpoll Uakea. She is an April 2021-born heifer sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star and out of Shancorpoll 1 Naomi. From left: Brian Duignan, owner, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy and Amanda Dunne of FBD Insurance.

Overall champion in the Simmental section went to Garrett and Lyndsey Behan for their cow Clonagh Majestic Trixie. This January 2020-born cow is by Manor Park Handsome going back to the homebred Clonagh Gold Card. She was shown alongside her young bull calf. It was another super day for the Behan family, with the overall reserve champion title going to Clonagh La Bella Glam Posh. From left: Garrett Behan, Lyndsey Behan, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, Kathleen Leonard, FBD, show chair Joe Molloy and Cecil Cox, chair of the pedigree cattle section in Tullamore Show.