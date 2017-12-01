Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
FBD opens first sales office in Dublin
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

FBD opens first sales office in Dublin

By on
The new office will target customers in the small business community in the Dublin area.
The new office will target customers in the small business community in the Dublin area.

FBD on Friday opened its first sales office in Dublin.

The new office is located in Drumcondra, and was officially opened by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe. FBD has said the new office will target customers in the business sector, particularly small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

FBD is a well-established brand in Ireland

Speaking at the opening, FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon said the company is committed to the small business sector.

“We are delighted to open our first sales office in Dublin, in response to our customers’ requirements and our growing relevance in Dublin as a specialised small and medium business insurance provider,” she said.

Minister Donohoe said the decision to open an office in Dublin highlighted how FBD had returned to profitability and was once again on the front foot.

“FBD is a well-established brand in Ireland and the decision to open the first Dublin office signals the strength of the company which I have no doubt will grow further in the years to come,” he added.

More in Agribusiness
Member
Fonterra future profits to take a hit
News
Fonterra future profits to take a hit
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 01 December 2017
Member
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
Companies
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
By Lorcan Allen on 30 November 2017
Member
US farmers will plant smallest wheat crop on record in 2018
International
US farmers will plant smallest wheat crop on record in 2018
By Lorcan Allen on 30 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
My farming week: Padraig Ó Scanaill, Swords, Co Dublin
News
My farming week: Padraig Ó Scanaill, Swords, Co Dublin
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 November 2017
Member
My men on the move
Katherine O'Leary
My men on the move
By Katherine O'Leary on 27 November 2017
Member
Festive indulgence in Dublin this December
Features
Festive indulgence in Dublin this December
By Tracey Donaghey on 22 November 2017
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612 C/W LOADER
TRACTOR IN AWAITING PICTURES2014 MASSEY FERGUSON 5612LOADERTYRES 70%...
View ad
152 CASE IH MAXXUM 110 C/W LRX100 SELF LEVEL
DUE IN BY MID DECADBLUE110 BOOST TO 141BRILLIANT FARMERS TRACTOR...
View ad
2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620
 2013 MASSEY FERGUSON 7620TYRES 60%5568 HRSDYNA 611479/2...
View ad
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455
2008 MASSEY FERGUSON 5455PRIVILEGEDYNA 4NEW FRONT TYRESREAR TYRE...
View ad

Place ad