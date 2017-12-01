FBD opens first sales office in Dublin

FBD opened its first sales office in Dublin on Friday.

The new office will target customers in the small business community in the Dublin area.

The new office is located in Drumcondra, and was officially opened by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe. FBD has said the new office will target customers in the business sector, particularly small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

FBD is a well-established brand in Ireland

Speaking at the opening, FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon said the company is committed to the small business sector.

“We are delighted to open our first sales office in Dublin, in response to our customers’ requirements and our growing relevance in Dublin as a specialised small and medium business insurance provider,” she said.

Minister Donohoe said the decision to open an office in Dublin highlighted how FBD had returned to profitability and was once again on the front foot.

“FBD is a well-established brand in Ireland and the decision to open the first Dublin office signals the strength of the company which I have no doubt will grow further in the years to come,” he added.