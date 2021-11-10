The Irish Farmers Journal understands Farmer Business Developments plc which has a 24% share into listed FBD Holdings is to resume paying dividends.

A dividend of 10c/share is to be announced and paid by the end of November. The average shareholder, many of whom are farmers, will get a dividend payout in the region of €1,000 before tax.

In 2019, the company paid a 7c/share dividend and then an interim 9c/share at the end of 2019. No dividend was paid in 2020 as COVID-19 (year one) brought uncertainty.

We understand the FBD hotels are operational since June 2021 and the La Cala property sale is going well.