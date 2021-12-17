Owen Ashton is the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Owen Ashton, a farm manager originally from Co Meath, was crowned the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year on Friday night.

A graduate in Agriculture from Aberystwyth University in Wales, Ashton manages a dairy herd of 180 cows in Castlelyons, County Cork. Over the last number of years, he has developed the farm and focused on environmental sustainability.

Category winners

Trevor Cobbe from Laois won the Dairy award

Eoin Kennedy from Kilkenny won the Land Mobility award

Éanna Tiernan from Roscommon won the Dry Stock award

Shane Halpin from Dublin won the Other Enterprises award

Owen Ashton from Cork won the Career Farm Manager award

Biodiversity Young Farmer of the Year

Éanna Tiernan, a young beef farmer from Elphin, Co. Roscommon, was named the 2021 National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year at awards.

Tiernan farms almost 100ac of leased land adjacent to a special protected area (SPA) at Lough Gara, near the Curlew Mountains.

The award recognises a young farmer who is farming in a sustainable manner to protect the environment and actively tries to enhance the biodiversity potential of their farms.

Philip Farrelly of the National Rural Network said throughout the semi-final and final rounds of this competition, the National Rural Network has been engaging with enthusiastic young farmers who have exhibited a passion for farming in a manner that protects and enhances the environment.

“Eanna was awarded the 2021 National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year due to his passion, commitment, and enthusiasm for the nature his farm support,” he said.

Sustainable manner

Tiernan said he was delighted to have received this award and to be recognised for farming in a sustainable manner and encouraging biodiversity on my farm.

“My sole aim is to farm in conjunction with nature and protect the habitats on my farm. There are crannógs and fairy forts on the land, they were there a long time before me and hopefully remain for a long time after.

“I want to leave this land in the best condition I can so future generations can enjoy the history and nature that it is associated with. While farming the land, I take pride in embracing my role as a custodian of the land and protecting the environment,” he said.

Best in the world

Speaking at the awards, John Keane Macra president said that young farmers are the ambition and future of the sector.

He said the Young Farmer of the Year competition showcases that.

“Our young farmers are among the best in the world. What we as young farmers need is increased support.

“It is very important that we continue to recognise, prosper and grow our young farmers in our communities,” Keane said.

Chair of judging panel Joe Healy said many areas were covered in the award judging.

“It’s very important that we try and control the controllables,” he said, adding that farmers have “a lot more control of what’s inside the farm gate than outside of it”, citing climate change, green deal and CAP reform.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are sponsored by FBD Insurance and supported by Macra na Feirme in association with the IFA and the National Rural Network.