The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has announced the appointment of Ann Gleeson Hanrahan as the new managing director of the association.

Ann takes over the role as Michael Moroney steps down from the position of chief executive, while he will continue as communications director for the FCI.

Ann has many years of experience in the agricultural contractor sector having established GA Hanrahan Ltd with Ger Hanrahan over 30 years ago. Ann came on board in managing the FCI Membership Programme 18 months ago. According to FCI, Ann has valuable experience in running an agricultural contractor business in terms of the range of administration and human resources functions as well as the practical aspects of farm machinery repair, operation, and costing.

“I am delighted to see Ann appointed to this role, having demonstrated her expertise and capabilities in developing the membership of FCI over the past 18 months. I would also like to thank Michael Moroney for his commitment to FCI over the past seven years and for having driven the association forward, especially through challenging times for the whole sector,” said John Hughes, FCI national chair.

FCI is continuing in the process of recruiting a Development Officer. The Association has held some meetings to identify a suitable person and a shortlisting process is currently being prepared. This role will involve working with FCI members across Ireland to identify and support them in the management of agricultural contracting businesses.