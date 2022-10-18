FCI chief executive Michael Moroney has informed the recent meeting of the executive council of the Association of Farm Contractors in Ireland (FCI) that he plans to retire from his position at the end of 2022. Moroney has managed FCI operations since January 2017 and before that was involved in the initial establishment of FCI in 2012. He initiated the formation of IAAC back in the early 1980s. The Irish Farmers Journal understand the FCI is currently engaging in a recruitment process to find a replacement manager and an administration/research executive.
