The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), is staging its 2022 conference on Wednesday 7 December with the theme, ‘farm contractors in responsibility crisis’. The conference, which is supported by FBD Insurance, takes place at the Heritage Hotel, Killinard, Co Laois. It will run from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by a dinner.

Against the background of increasing regulation, FCI has said the conference will provide farm contractors with a clearer understanding of their roles and responsibilities in a changing agricultural sector.

It added that the conference, with a host of expert speakers, aims to provide answers to contractors’ questions that relate to their responsibilities in areas such as the Nitrates Directive, water abstraction new regulations and the new fertiliser database regulations.

The conference will also include presentations on the contractor opportunities in Teagasc machinery sharing proposals, recently launched to tillage farmers.

The FCI breakeven costing app, where farm contractor costing systems are simplified and explained, will be launched at the event.

Entry to the FCI conference 2022 will cost €25 per person and pre-booking is essential, by emailing info@farmcontractors.ie. FCI said there will be no payments on the day as places will be limited.