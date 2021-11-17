Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has made the decision to postpone its Contractor Day 2021 until the new year. Although dates have not yet been set, the association has said it hopes for a rescheduled event February 2022, subject to Government advice.

Originally scheduled to take place on Friday 3 December at Gurteen Agricultural College, the decision to postpone the event was made at an online meeting Monday 15 November.

Members of the association’s executive council agreed to re-examine all of the public health issues in January 2022 with an outline plan to stage a re-named FCI Contractor Day 2022 in February 2022.

The decision comes as result of rising COVID-19 cases over the past week, backed up by the Government advice to further limit social contacts.