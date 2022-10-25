Fearna Molly exhibited by the Co Mayo Neenan brothers sold for €13,200, pictured with Gerry Neenan.

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society held its autumn show and sale of bulls and heifers in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 22 October.

The heifers were the highlight with the top price going to the senior champion, Fearna Molly ET.

The December 2020-born heifer is by Curaheen Gunshot going back to a homebred Raceview King cow. She carried a replacement index of €144 and was scanned in calf to PHS Polled Worldwide due to calve in April 2023. She was knocked down at €13,200 to Joe Wilson, Newry, Co Down for his Ballinlare Farm herd.

Top-priced bull went to Kieran and Paull Mullarkey for their bull Lissadell Nailer ET selling for €11,100, pictured with Paul Mullarkey.

A Sligo breeder came home with the top price in the male section. Kieran and Paul Mullarkey from Ballinfull in Co Sligo sold their August 2021-born Lissadell Nailer ET for the top price of €11,100. He is by Kilbride Farm Delboy 12 and out of a Monduff Snorter cow. This lot was purchased by Gavin Hayes from Lisburn, Co Antrim, to join his Haystar pedigree herd.

Champion weanling heifer, Moyle Nicholas sold for €6,100, pictured with David Houston.

Lot 100, Mount Expresso sold for €6,000 for the Kelly family, Co Clare, pictured with James Kelly.

The Tuohy family from Whitegate in Co Clare had a super day’s trading. Their draft of females hit a top price of €11,400 for a December 2020-born heifer. She is by Tulla Jaguar P and out of Curaheen Flame who was purchased for €17,000 at the Curaheen herd dispersal sale in 2016. She was purchased by Chris Traynor for his Kilmore Herd in Co Armagh.

Mount Natalia sold for €4,900 for the Kelly family, pictured with James Kelly.

Crossane Magnificent sold for €4,000 for the McGovern family.

The Tuohy success didn’t stop there with their August 2021-born bull, Coose Negotiator PP, hitting the market at €9,600.

Negotiator is a homozygous polled bull and is by their stock bull Tulla Jaguar going back to the homebred cow, Coose Hermajesty P. He came second in the pre-sale show.

Purchasing here was Gerald Smith and Robert MacGregor Scotland for their Drumsleed and Team herds, respectively. Their last entry in their draft section sold after the sale for €10,000 to another Scottish breeder Bruce Lambie for his Fallhills pedigree herd. Another Tulla Jaguar P daughter this February 2021-born heifer is out of an Auroch Deuter dam Coose Juggler P.

Dermotstown Nobleman sold for €3,900.

Rathnashan Newtown ET sold for €5,200 for Nigel Hogan.

Other high prices in their draft of heifers included €4.900 for Coose Emma and €7.500 for Coose New York.

The Coose team also took home the reserve championship rosette for their July 2021-born bull, Coose Nijinsky P ET. He is by Snaebum Campari Pp going back to a Curaheen Vosco ET and he sold for €8,000.

Rathnashan Naughty sold for €5,000 for Nigel Hogan.

Wicklow-based breeder James Fox was the buyer for his Sugarloaf Herd. Their final bull in the ring was the September 2021-born bull Coose Nelson P ET. He is by Auroch Deuter and out of a Curaheen Warrior cow. He was knocked down at €5,000.

Boyerstown Niecey sold for €4,000.

Carbey Nalani sold for €4,600 for Keith Vickery.

Also achieving €5,000 was lot 39 Lissadell Newman VIP ET exhibited by Kieran and Paul Mullarkey, Sligo. At just under 12 months of age, this Dermotstown Delboy sired bull is out of Corbally Eires VIP who in turn is sired by Milnafua Graduate.

The purchasers here were John and Tina Gosmore of Newtown House Simmentals, based in Chester in the UK.

Nigel Hogan from Bennekerry, Co Carlow, sold lot 34 Rathnashan Newtown ET for €5,200. This 13-month-old bull is sired by Mullyknock Gallant and is out of a Tiset Darwin dam Curaheen Golda P ET. This young bull is also heading to Scotland to the Strathisla Herd of Adrian Ivory.

The senior male champion came from Sligo breeder Gerry Lenehan for his May 2021-born bull Rathlee Notorious ET. He went home unsold having failed to meet his reserve in the ring.

The junior male champion went to Tipperary breeder Mary O’Halloran. Her young October 2021-born bull Bearna Dhearg Ninja 650 ET is by Auchorachan Hercules ET and out of a Curaheen Texas ET cow. He went out of the ring unsold having failed to meet his reserve.

The reserve senior heifer champion Crossane Magnificent P ET was exhibited by the McGovern family, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim. This 24-month heifer was sired by Glebefarm Tyson and out of a Dermotstown Delboy dam Lissadell Just the One. The selling price was €4,000.

In the junior heifer section, the champion title went to Maurice Darcy, Boyerstown, Co.Meath, with Boyerstown Niecey, a June 2021-born heifer sired by Ballinalare Farm Galaxy. This heifer selling at €4,000 was out of a Denzies Fantastic dam Ballinalare Farm Imogen.

Yearlings

Next up was the yearling section and taking champion here was Joe Kelly, Ballynacally, Co Clare, with Mount Natalia, a Hillcrest champion sired heifer who was out of a Raceview All-Star KK dam Woodhall Daphne. This 14-month-old heifer sold for €€4,900.

In the weanling heifer section, both champion and reserve went to David Houston, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, with Moyle Nicholas and Moyle Nicola, respectively. Both heifers are sired by Derreen Jack and out of homebred dam Moyle Joyce by Anatrim Gigalo and Moyle Little Katie by Moyle Hunter. The champion here sold for €6,100 with the reserve selling for €3,100.

The final class of the day was the heifer calf class and champion went to Nigel Hogan, Bennekerry, Co Carlow, with Rathnashan Naughty Hei ET. This late December-born heifer is sired by Seafort Gill and is out of a Kilbride Farm Bantry dam Rathnashan Heidi ET and sold for €5,000.

Overall, the female section recorded a 76% clearance with an average price of €3,560.