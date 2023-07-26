Fears are growing for the autumn beef trade as beef factories continue to turn the screw.

The R3 bullock price has dropped 42c/kg in the last 11 weeks, falling to €5.15/kg from a peak of €5.57/kg at the end of April.

There are fears that factories will use the traditional flush of grass cattle in August and September to put further pressure on prices.

Beef prices in Britain, Ireland’s largest market for beef, have dropped by 8c/kg during the same period. European R3 young bulls are back 25c/kg since 29 April. European prices have stabilised since the beginning of July, with the Bord Bia market tracker now showing the Irish composite price dropping behind the export benchmark price by 20c/kg.

A wet and miserable July across Ireland and the UK has meant beef sales for barbecues have been subdued.

On the other hand, soaring temperatures across Europe have also meant beef sales are lower than anticipated.

Feedlots

Meanwhile, supplies from larger feedlots have increased in 2023, with 214,500 head or 26% of the national kill coming from controlled finishing units in the first six months of 2023. This is up 4,000 head (1.9%) on the same period in 2022.

Speaking at a Connacht IFA meeting in Claremorris on Monday night, Bord Bia meat and livestock manager Joe Burke said: “We are expecting a 30,000 head decrease in cattle presenting for slaughter in 2023 and we have already hit that so numbers will be similar to last year for the remainder of 2023. Manufacturing beef drove much of the price rises we saw in 2022 and this market is significantly weaker than this time last year.”