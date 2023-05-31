The lack of clarity around rewetting and the eligibility of peatland for forestry has already hit demand for such ground.

There are mounting fears that the value of farmed peatland could be slashed due to rewetting proposals.

Roscommon-based property consultant John Earley said four recent sales fell through, due to a lack of clarity around rewetting and the eligibility of peatland for forestry.

Furthermore, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) warned that rewetting will collapse the value of farmed peatland as has occurred with designated ground.

It pointed out that designated land was selling for €500/ac to €700/ac, while rough ground for forestry was making €5,000/ac to €6,000/ac.

INHFA leader Vincent Roddy questioned why anybody would invest in farmed peatland, given the threat of rewetting.