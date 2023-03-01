There was 77% less rainfall in the month of February this year compared to last year, according to figures from Met Éireann.

In February 2022, over 3,300ml of rain fell across the country while this year, just over 770ml of rain fell.

This was the case right across the board as not one Met Éireann weather station recorded more rainfall in February this year versus last year.

There are 25 Met Éireann weather stations across the country, stretching from Malin Head in Co Donegal to Sherkin Island in Co Cork.

Driest February

This year, Johnstown Castle recorded the driest February out of all the stations with just 7.4ml of rain for the month.

In 2022, 96.9ml of rain fell while this year in the south Wexford-based station.

It was also the station with the largest difference in figures between the two years. There was 92% more rain in February 2022 in Johnstown Castle while all other stations recorded difference of below 88%.

The second lowest rainfall figure recorded this February was in Roches Point in Cork with just 11.2ml of rain. This station had 90ml of rain in 2022.

Newport Furnace weather station in Co Mayo recorded the highest figure for 2023 with 91.6ml of rain.

This is unchanged from 2022 when Newport also recorded the highest figure for rain fall across the country.

In 2022 Neport had 260ml of rain, an increase of 88% on this year.