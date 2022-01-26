A number of NI feed mills look set to increase ration prices by a further £5 to £10/t from 1 February in response to the rising the cost of inputs, transport and energy.

The latest increases would put the cost of most general-purpose beef grower rations between £280 and £300/t, although there are discounts for larger volumes purchased and early payment. Beef finishing rations are likely to cost around £10/t less.

Dairy rations are set to increase to between £310 and £330/t where a farmer is buying on spot, with sheep rations at similar levels.

In terms of straights, barley and maize meal are generally holding steady, although there are some reports of a slight easing in value.

Price quotes for barley on-farm are generally around £270 to £280/t. Maize delivered on farm will cost around £10/t more.

Soya continues to escalate in price, with current quotes around £450/t on farm, up £70/t from December price listings.

