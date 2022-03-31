Milk constituents are down on February last year. \ Claire Nash

The volume of milk delivered to creameries and pasteurisers has increased slightly this year when compared with 2021.

Some 355.2m litres was delivered in February, up from 352.4m litres 12 months previous, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents a 0.8% rise for the month, although supplies in January had dropped on 2021’s volume.

The overall yearly supply to the end of February is back 0.7%, the CSO’s figures show.

Fat and protein

Milk constituents dropped when February 2022 supplies are compared with those of February 2021.

The average fat content of February milk was 4.45% in 2021, but was 4.43% this year.

Protein dropped by 0.01% to sit at 3.43% for February.