Of those milk processors to confirm a February price, all have opted for a 4p/l cut, making it the second-largest monthly price correction on record for NI, only surpassed by January price reductions.

Lakeland Dairies set the tone, putting its suppliers on a base of 38.5p/l, which includes a 1.5p/l support payment. In the Republic of Ireland it is down 6c/l.

On Tuesday, Dale Farm announced it would also implement a 4p/l cut for February milk which lowers its base to 39.05p/l inclusive of its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus.

On Wednesday, the same price reduction at Glanbia Cheese took its suppliers to a base of 38p/l.

Strathroy is the only other processor to set a price this week. The Omagh processor also opted for a 4p/l cut, but remains out in front on a base price of 41.5p/l which includes a 1p/l winter bonus for February.

Correction

With base prices mostly dropping back below 40p/l, it means milk prices are at their lowest level since March 2022.

Processors have again warned of further price corrections for March. However, with European commodity markets hardening in recent weeks, cuts are likely to be less severe than the latest reduction.

At the latest Dutch Dairy Board auction, butter was unchanged at €4,800/t as was whole milk powder on €3,410/t. However, skim milk did fall by €120/ to €2,480/t.

