The committee determined a total of 662 appeals in 2021 and this placed increased demands on the available resources of the office to deal with agriculture appeals.

The number of forestry appeals submitted to the Forestry Appeals Committee in 2021 reduced significantly from 874 in 2020 to 149 in 2021, the 2021 Agricultural Appeals Office annual report has found.

The decrease could be attributed to a €200 fee per individual appeal which came into effect in 2020.

In 2020 the committee received on average 80 appeals per month.

In 2021, this number fell to 13 per month. The office noted that there was also a carryover of 776 appeals from 2020 that had to be determined in 2021.

Demand

The committee determined a total of 662 appeals in 2021 and this placed increased demands on the available resources of the office to deal with agriculture appeals.