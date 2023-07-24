Farm diversification is also needed to lower emissions, the CCAC says.

There needs to be a rapid roll-out of methane-cutting feed additives on dairy farms if a “significant reduction” in cattle numbers is to be avoided, Government has been advised.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) also warned in its advice that that there will be a “major adverse financial and social impact on Ireland” if this significant reduction in the national herd would be needed to meet carbon targets.

However, the need to displace around 140,000 livestock units (LU) with lower-emitting farming options was still noted by the CCAC as a recommendation in the pathway to reduce farming’s emissions by 25% by 2030.

Ongoing work

“There is ongoing work on the potential for feed additives, including 3-NOP, to reduce methane emissions from ruminant livestock,” the CCAC’s newest report says.

“The need to reduce methane emissions from cattle is urgent. The alternative is a significant reduction in the number of ruminant animals.”

The climate body predicts that agriculture will overrun its sectoral emissions budget set for 2030, despite some progress being made on reducing emissions when 2021's estimates are compared with 2022's.

MACC measures

Feed additives were included as measure in Teagasc’s recently-published marginal abatement cost curve (MACC), which advised the roll-out of feed additives to grazing dairy cows and housed cattle.

Other Teagasc MACC measures given in the new CCAC report include a three-month reduction in cattle’s average age at slaughter and replacing 90% of CAN with protected urea.

Recommendations

The CCAC has advised Government that a streamlined application process is needed for the forestry sector, as well as the setting of a land use emissions reduction target.

It said that actions must be taken to ensure sufficient supplies of “greener forms of fertiliser” are available for farmers.

The report claims that the high 2022 fertiliser prices resulting from the war in Ukraine saw a “significant decrease” in sales but “did not induce a major decline in productivity or farm income”.

It used 2022 to suggest that the 25% reduction in chemical nitrogen use needed by 2030 to reach EU and national climate targets is achievable with “limited adverse impact on production or farm income”.

However, the report notes that limiting the output and income impacts are dependent on “continued buoyant” farmgate prices and “appropriate incentives”.

It was reported that protected urea sales rose from representing 5% of all fertiliser sales in 2021 to 16% last year.

