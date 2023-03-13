Overall, the monthly input price sub-indices show little change, though there was a drop of 2% in fertiliser prices.\ Philip Doyle

The price of feed, fertiliser and energy on Irish farms increased by 20.6% in January 2023 compared with the same month last year, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.

Input price increases were recorded in fertiliser prices (+29%), feed prices (+27.7%) and energy prices (+24.1%) in January 2023 compared with the same month last year.

Comparing the CSO’s agriculture input price index for January 2023 with December 2022, there is a very marginal decrease in input prices of 0.1%.

Overall, the monthly input price sub-indices show little change, though there was a drop of 2% in fertiliser prices, senior statistician in the CSO’s agriculture division Donal Kelly said.

Output prices

There was also an increase in prices farmers received for their grain, meat and milk prices over the 12 months to January 2023.

The most significant output price increases can be seen in cereal prices (+47.5%), pig prices (+43.3%), milk prices (+29.5%) and cattle prices (+19.7%), the CSO said.

“On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index has fallen by 3.6%, while the agricultural input price index was down marginally by 0.1%, compared to December 2022.

“The most significant monthly changes in the output price sub-indices were in the price of milk, which fell by 9.8%, while cattle prices were up by 5.2%,” Kelly added.