Since November those farmers feeding high-quality, high-protein rations to cows have seen the retail price increase by €60/t, almost 20% in the Republic, with similar increases appearing in Northern Ireland.
Irish Farmers Journals analysis shows that dairy farmers buying high quality feed in November were paying €350/t and latest prices for the same product in early March were already at €410/t. That’s a €60/t lift, or almost a 20% increase in the space of three months. Up North, Kieran Mailey reports livestock rations are set to incur a £20/t increase for April, with several feed merchants hinting at a similar increase for May. Once applied, this will bring a beef growing ration to approximately £325/t (€383/t) and a dairy ration to £350/t (€413/t).
