New crop feed grain prices are up slightly again this week. Dry prices are about €5/t higher than last week and, earlier this week, Glanbia offered its growers €310/t and €320/t for green barley and wheat, respectively, for harvest.

These are up €3/t on its green price offers last week.

Old crop grain prices have weakened, however. Nearby wheat prices are back about €5/t and trading at around €420/t to €425/t.

Barley is now trading about €5/t lower than wheat, at €415 to €420/t.

Barley for import has become more available recently and this is impacting on prices.

This may be a result of the displacement of barley by cheaper maize to free up supplies for export from other countries.

