Feed prices continue to drop at merchants around the country.

Most feed mills updated their price lists in September to reflect a €20/t drop. However, reports from the industry are that further drops are not expected in October.

“We have reduced prices by €20/t in May, €20/t in July and by another €20/t in September.

“It’s difficult to know what way it will go at the moment because you are operating in a spot market the whole time and there’s a lack of forward buying as well.

“There probably will be further drops between [now] and Christmas but October at this point is going to be difficult,” an industry source told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Prices for 14% dairy nuts (bulk, delivered) are ranging from €360/t to €375/t.

Dairy nuts with 15% crude protein are ranging between €380/t and €390/t.

In terms of beef ration, a 15% beef mix is, on average, costing farmers €360/t.

Farmers are paying between €380/t and €400/t for 14% beef finisher nuts and weanling nuts.

Another industry source said that once the Irish grain price is determined, more certainty will be brought back into the market in terms of prices.