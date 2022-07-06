Concentrate feed prices continue to rise, with a number of feed merchants increasing quotes by €10/t to €15/t for July.

In Northern Ireland, some feed merchants have also increased prices by as much as £15/t in recent days.

In most cases the increases are coming from companies that had held off any price increases in May or June.

It leaves typical beef finishing ration prices running from €395/t to €415/t, while 16% protein weanling rations are trading from €415/t to €430/t.

Elsewhere, a 15% protein dairy nut is €440/t to €450/t while a lamb finisher nut is currently costing €405/t to €415/t.

For those buying 25kg bags, costs are running anywhere from €40/t to €80/t above bulk feed quotes.

Optimism

There may be some optimism on the horizon for feed prices over the coming months, however, with grain markets easing significantly in recent days.

Green barley quotes this week are sitting at €265/t back from highs of €340/t in late May.

The price of maize has also eased in recent weeks, currently costing €340/t from the port, back from a high of €390/t earlier this year.