The price of feed is expected to remain at its current level for another few weeks, according to feed mills around the country.

Barley price has been trending downwards since January, but soya and other proteins have held firm until a few weeks ago.

Feed mills buy forward on contract four to five months ahead, making feed prices slow to drop.

Nonetheless, next month might see some easing of prices one merchant in Leinster told the Irish Farmers Journal. A reduction in the region of €20/t has been mooted.

Higher-end 15% dairy nuts, blown in, are currently costing farmers in the region of €445/t to €470/t, while more standard 15% dairy nuts are ranging between €420/t and €435/t.

Organic

Meanwhile, an organic dairy farmer in Co Cork is paying €650/t for a 14% dairy nut, delivered and blown in.

An 18% or 19% calf nut is costing farmers between €12.80 and €14 per bag. This price from most merchants is dependent on volume bought.

For 18% calf ration, prices are ranging from €14 to €15.50 a bag or €560/t to €620/t.

For 15% beef ration, bulk prices are ranging from €400/t to €415/t and a beef nut of similar protein is costing upwards of €430/t.

Northern Ireland

Meal prices in Northern Ireland are expected to fall by £10 to £15/t in the coming weeks for high cereal and lower protein feeds.