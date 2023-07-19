"Prices are up €10/t again today, but we'd be hoping to give another price cut by late August," said a Kilkenny merchant. \ Odhran Ducie

Feed prices are expected to hold for the remainder of the summer months, according to merchants.

“Feed price I think has stabilised now, there might be a reduction around September when there’s visibility of what the harvest price is going to be.

“Although barley is back in price, soya bean is still up around €500/t,” a Midlands merchant told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Prices across the country for dairy nuts (14% to 15%) are ranging between €375/t and €405/t. Beef finisher nuts are costing around the €395/t mark, while 16% weanling nuts are averaging at €400/t.

A Kilkenny-based merchant said: “The markets are so volatile at the moment, it’s hard to know what way it’ll go.”