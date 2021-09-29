Feed merchants in NI indicate ration prices will incur another price increase from 1 October.

A number of feed merchants are raising ration prices by £5 to £10/t from 1 October.

For beef farmers the increase will put most general-purpose 16% protein rations at between £265/t and £275/t.

Beef finishing rations with 40% to 50% maize content will also be trading at similar levels when bought in bulk. Smaller quantities purchased will cost £10 to £15/t more.

Dairy rations are set to cost between £300 and £315 depending on protein content and ingredients used.

Intensive lamb finishing rations are also likely to exceed £300/t under new price listings.

Straights

Spot prices for rolled barley remain in the region of £230/t on farm, with maize meal above the £270/t mark.

Soya is around £390/t, with distillers and soya hulls close to £270/t and £230/t respectively.

Merchants have also flagged fertiliser prices as a growing concern for early spring, given the current price listings from manufacturers.

CAN is listed at £360 to £380/t this week with indications it may exceed £400/t next spring. Compounds such as 25-5-5 and 24-6-12 are forecast to exceed £500/t.

However, merchants across Ireland are reluctant to lock in at such prices due to the impact on cashflow, as well as hoping there will be a market correction over the winter.

