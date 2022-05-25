Feed merchants look set to leave ration prices unchanged for June, temporarily halting a run of price increases over the past three months.
This should keep beef grower rations on £335 to £345 for a 16% blend with pelleted feed likely to cost closer to £360/t. Beef finishing rations are at similar levels.
Dairy rations range from £380 to £400/t depending on protein content, but again, blends are significantly cheaper than pelleted feed.
Rolled barley is currently costing £380 to £390/t delivered on farm with maize meal priced around £365 to £370/t.
Soya can be delivered on farm between £480 and £490/t with distillers around £360/t. Beet pulp is trading around £375/t and soya hulls at £325/t.
Fertiliser
Nitrogen continues to fall in price with CAN now costing £670 to £680/t, down £50 to £70/t over the last two weeks.
Grassland compounds can be purchased around £640 to £680/t, a drop of £100/t in two weeks. However, merchants continue to report low demand for fertiliser despite prices falling.
