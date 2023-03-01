Barley prices held relatively steady throughout February, with imported grain hovering around £250/t on spot markets this week.

The price of soya continues to thwart any downward movement in overall feed prices, with merchants set to leave price quotes for livestock rations unchanged for March.

Allowing for haulage, milling and margins, this would leave imported barley at £275/t to £285/t delivered on farm, little changed from the start of February. Maize purchased on spot this week will cost in the region of £290/t, although discounts apply on larger volumes and where payment is made on delivery.

Soya prices are in the region of £570/t to £580/t on farm. Quotes on distillers are £375/t to £380/t, with soya hulls priced around £290/t to £300/t and sugar beet pulp costing close to £350/t.

Rations

Beef finisher rations with 50% maize content continue to trade between £350/t and £390/t, with the lower end of quotes for blends and for larger quantities purchased.

General purpose cattle rations are moving at similar prices and again, blends are generally cheaper than pelleted nuts, with discounts on bulk deliveries.

Ewe nuts are in the region of £400/t to £430/t depending on the protein content, with dairy ration prices at similar levels.

