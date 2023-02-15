This round of consultation will see a preferred route being put foward. / Valerie O'Sullivan

Farmers impacted by the Ennis to Ennistymon section of the proposed west Clare Railway Greenway have been invited by Clare County Council to make submissions to the project’s second stage of public consultation.

It is planned that this section of the greenway will link Ennis to Ennistymon, via Corofin, on a route around 25km in length.

The final course of greenway will not be decided upon until submissions made in the consultation have been examined.

Where possible, the corridor is to make use of public land, local roads and existing trails.

Farm and field boundaries are to be prioritised where no public land or roadways exist to minimise the impact that works have on landowners.

Submissions are encouraged on the route corridor options, the route selection process and any other relevant information regarding the consultation and it is recommended that comments refer to the draft maps published in the greenway plans.

Draft maps

Multiple route options have been put forward for the project and are labelled on maps displayed online here.

These maps are displayed on paper in the Clare County Council building in Ennis, the Corofin public library and the public library in Ennistymon.

State and private lands are differentiated along the route options outlined on these maps.

The equivalent consultation for the Kilrush to Kilkee section of the planned greenway is now closed, but the opportunity to make a submission will arise again during the third consultation period for this section, which will open in due course.

Preferred route

Options for the greenway’s route from Ennis to Ennistymon will be examined using a number of criteria, ranging from environmental impact and safety, to accessibility and economics.

A draft report on the feasibility of the options is to be prepared comparing advantages and disadvantages of each specific route, before a preferred route is recommended.

The consultation is also open to members of the public and any interested stakeholders.