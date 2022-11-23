Creaga Skyler, first prize winner for Noel and Lisa Dowd and highest priced animal in the sale, sold for €4,300. \ S. Kinahan

On one of the coldest mornings of the year so far, Irish Shorthorn breeders travelled to Roscommon Mart for their annual premier show and sale.

Judging the pre-sale show was George Gott, a well-known Shorthorn breeder from Northern Ireland who had a very difficult task, in particular with the female classes.

There were six heifer classes and three bull classes on the morning, with multiple national champions and summer show champions going head-to-head. Securing the male championship was Whitepark Bertie, a March 2021-born bull sired DRS Super Mario from the herd of Bertie Mannion, Athlone, Co Roscommon.

Slievebawn Snowy, the female champion from the Gibbons family, Roscommon, sold for €3,000. \ S. Kinahan

This five-star bull previously collected three red rosettes throughout the summer, including at the Tullamore Show, and went on to sell for €3,700.

Reserve male champion was yet another multiple summer show winner, Ricketstown Shazam 313, bred and exhibited by Martin Kelly, Rathvilly, Co Carlow.

The January 2022-born bull, sired by Hildaland Laird Ex94, boasted five stars on replacement, terminal, docility, carcase weight and daughter milk and sold for €2,000.

Slievebawn Snowy, a Clonina Explorer 300 daughter from the herd of Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, caught the judge’s eye on the day as she secured the female championship from a very hot line up.

The May 2021-born maiden heifer, who was also the junior female calf champion on her debut at the first ever Irish Shorthorn National Show in September 2021, sold for €3,000.

Ricketstown Shazam, reserve male champion for Martin Kelly, sold for €2,000. \ S. Kinahan

Reserve female champion went to Adrian Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo, with his September 2021 heifer, Glannview Mabel, sired by Ballyart Lucky ET. Unfortunately, she failed to meet her reserve.

Securing the highest price on the day was first prize winner Creaga Skyler, who sold to a buyer in the UK for €4,300.

Skyler is an April 2020-born heifer sired by the 2018 Balmoral Junior Champion, Creaga Noble Art. from Noel and Lisa Dowd, Creggs, Co Roscommon. and is scanned in-calf to Creaga Toro.

Selling for €3,300 was Driney Amy, an April 2020-born heifer from the herd of Gerard Regan, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. This Creaga Dice daughter was scanned in-calf to Doon Jermiah.

Glannview Mabel, reserve female champion, with Adrian Flatley and judge George Gott. \ S. Kinahan

Following closely behind and selling to another buyer in the UK for €3,200 was Creaga Utopia, also from Noel and Lisa Dowd.

This January 2022-born heifer, who was successfully shown throughout the summer show season, is sired by the All Ireland Champion, Creaga Supreme. First prize winner Ardclay Princess, third for Laurence Murphy, Tullow, Co Carlow, who was the first progeny of Napoleon of Upsall to be brought forward sale secured the next highest price on the day.

The February 2022-born heifer sold on the day for €2,750.