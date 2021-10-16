The female section of the British Limousin Cattle Society autumn sale took place on Friday night, with prices hitting a ceiling of 15,000gns.

While this was the peak, a number of big dispersal and production sales meant that eight five-figure prices were hit.

Securing the top price was Barrons Mylassy, part of the entire calved portion of the herd offered for sale by breeder William Barron. This five-year-old cow is a daughter of Mereside Godolphin that goes back to Sarkley Volvo. The third-calver’s first bull sold for 7,500gns in Carlisle in May, with her January-born bull calf at foot by Huntershall Nutcracker selling directly after Mylassy for 4,500gns.

Another five-figure lot in this production sale was Barrons Nova, which sold for 11,000gns. Sired by Wilodge Cerberus, she sold having been served to Sarkley Volvo.

Just behind this at 10,000gns was one of the herd’s stock bulls, Barron’s Major. This Mereside Goldophin son is out of the previously mentioned Sarkley Volvo-bred dam.

Breconside herd

The sale also included the full dispersal of the Breconside herd, with the 14,000gns price tag hit on two occasions.

First at the money was the first-calver Breconside Olympia. This three-year-old cow was sired by Irish-bred bull Elite Ice Cream and sold due to calve shortly to Goldies Olympia.

Matching her at the money was the first in-calf heifer on offer, Breconside Prickles. This two-year-old daughter of Gunnerfleet Nato is out of a Wilodge Vantastic-bred dam and sold in-calf to Ampertaine Majestic.

The final big entry came from the Westpit herd of Andrew Gammie, who consigned a total of 30 lots.

Topping trade here at 12,000gns was Westpit Millie, sold with her March heifer calf Westpit Silly. Five-year-old Millie was sired by Jalex Itsallgood, with the multi-award-winning Samy on the dam’s side. Her calf at foot was sired by Dinmore Immense.

Two Westpit lots hit the 10,000gns mark. First up was in-calf heifer Westpit Mila. This super Jalex Itsallgood daughter is out of a Plumtree Deus-bred dam. Flushed ahead of the sale, she sold scanned in-calf to Irish-bred bull Milbrook Playboy.

Matching her price was the two-year-old heifer Westpit Priceless. This daughter of Dimore Immense is a full-sister of Westpit Nando.