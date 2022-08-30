Last week, Fendt unveiled its latest Gen 7 700 Vario series tractor range, putting an end to the many months of speculation. Two new models were added to the lineup, the all-new 726 Vario and 728 Vario, alongside a whole host of other series updates.

The new 728 Vario breaks the 300hp barrier, replacing the 724 Vario as the flagship tractor in the range. This comes in response to the market’s demand for a compact, versatile, high-horsepower tractor offering a high power-to-weight ratio.

However, updates did not only stop with the 700 Vario series tractors. Many of the firm’s other product lines such its Katana forgers, Ideal combines, grass equipment and large square balers all received updates in some shape or form.

Now in its seventh generation and three years after the arrival of the Gen six tractors, the five-model range (Fendt 720 Vario, 722 Vario, 724 Vario, 726 Vario and Fendt 728 Vario) satisfies the 203hp to 283hp (rated) power bracket. When needed, the 728 Vario benefits from a further 20hp thanks to the DynamicPerformance (DP) automatic power boost concept. Once active, the 728 Vario churns out a total 303hp. Rather than being related to forward speed, boost is now instead “purely dynamic”, engaging even at static PTO applications.

Alongside the move to AGCO Power engines, a new cooling system and VarioDrive transmission are among the most major changes to the range.

The engine supplier has been changed for new models, moving away from the existing Deutz units to a new 7.5l supplied by sister company AGCO Power which Fendt claims has been redesigned for the power spectrum.

Revised drivetrain

The drivetrain has also been revised, with no need for manual switching between 2wd and 4wd. The new VarioDrive system is also dynamic in that it drives the front and rear axles as needed, automatically changing between field and road operations.

Already familiar on the larger ranges, the Fendt iD concept is now welcomed to the 700 Vario series. The engine, transmission, hydraulics and cooling system have been designed with the so-called “high torque – low engine speed” concept in mind to help save fuel. Rated engine speed is 1,700rpm. The top two models reach their top speed of 60km/h at 1,450rpm. At 50km/h the engine speed is 1,200 rpm while at 40km/h it is only 950 rpm. The 728 Vario achieves maximum torque of 1,450Nm at 1,300rpm.

A hydraulic pump capacity of up to 220l/min with up to five rear remote valves – two front and three in the middle – is available. A new draft control for the rear linkage shifts the weight of the implement proportionally to the rear axle of the tractor, thus increasing traction.

Cooling system

The Concentric Air System (CAS) ventilation and cooling concept on the larger 1000 Vario series has been adapted for the new 700 Vario tractors. It is powered by its own hydraulic motor and is therefore decoupled from the engine speed, providing more flexible cooling depending on demand. The fan works by forcing air through the cooling pack. Therefore, the fan speed can be reduced and up to 40% less power is needed compared to a conventional fan. The repositioning of the new 56cm fan results in a slim bonnet design, allowing for a greater steering angle of 52°and therefore a tighter turning circle.

The latest 700 series continue to build on a high power to weight ratio. The 72 Vario offers a power to weight ratio of 30.5kg/hp and gross vehicle weight of up to 15,000kg when fully ballasted. The fully integrated Fendt VarioGrip tyre pressure control system is now offered for the first time. Operators can adjust tyre pressure from the tractor’s control terminal depending on the application. According to the manufacturer, VarioGrip can result in fuel savings of up to 2% while tractive power can be boosted by up to 8% due to a larger tyre contact area with the surface.

Optionally available is a new trailer brake assistant. The trailer brake assistant does as it says by means of a sensor which measures the thrust torque of the trailer via the transmission. If the tractor detects that the trailer is pushing too hard, the trailer’s brakes are activated. Trailer Brake Assist will be available from the end of 2023.

VisoPlus cab

Inside the cab, FendtOne has been enhanced providing users with the option of operating the tractor and implements via the multifunction joystick or the 3L joystick option. The Fendt 700 Vario is equipped with a 10in digital dashboard and a 12in terminal on the armrest as standard. An additional 12in terminal in the headliner is available as an option.

There are now six different seat configurations for customers to choose from. A new premium seat with comfort functions and intuitive operation via the terminal is available as an option. Seat adjustments are made via a lever on the side of the seat; personalised profiles can then be saved for each driver. Comfort functions include multi-stage climate control and heating, four-way lumbar support, adjustable side bolsters, massage function and memory functions.

Inside the cab tweaks have also been made while customers now have six seat options to choose from.

For the first time, the cabin air filtration system can be optionally converted ex works to category four protection according to the EU standard EN15695. The category four protection system protects the driver from dust, and vapour from sprays etc. In its basic setting, it meets all the standards of a category two protection cabin. The filter system will also be available from the end of 2023.

Other cab updates include a window wiper on the right hand cab window, two optional cameras for the front and rear, two optional work lights built into the bonnet and LED taillights with dynamic indicators. The air conditioning system is also said to have been improved.

Front loaders

Updates have been made to the Cargo range of front loaders. The Cargo pro 6100 has been redeveloped for the performance class of the 700 Vario with a maximum lift capacity of 4,070 DaN (4,150kg) and a maximum lift height of 4.85m. A position-independent weighting function is available as an option.

Fendt has said that new models will run alongside the Gen 6 700 Vario range. Alongside the smaller 700 Vario models (714, 716 and 718) which remain as Gen 6, Fendt has said that it will continue to offer its 720, 722 and 724 Vario in Gen 6 form alongside the latest Gen 7 models, giving customers a choice. While orders can now be placed for Gen 7 tractors, delivery is not expected to start until the second quarter of 2023.