A beautiful 2004 registered Fendt 824 Turboshift with 13,250 hours was sold for an astonishing €80,500 at an auction which took place in the Netherlands last week.

Fendt first introduced the 800 series high-horsepower tractors in 1993. They were branded as the first high-horsepower tractors in the world with turboshift, hydropneumatic suspension for the cab and front axle, all coupled with a top speed of 50 km/h.

This 824 is a pre-vario model, and was one of the last few boxy bodied units to come off the manufacturing line. It also dates back to the last of the high-horsepower Fendt tractors with semi-powershift transmissions. The sale price was also subject to 21% VAT and 6% commission.

Achieving the second highest price of the sale was a 2002 registered Fendt 818 Turboshift which went under the hammer at €40,500.

It was also in completely original condition.