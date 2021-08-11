Fendt has expanded its Tigo forage wagon range with two new models.

Updates recently announced by Fendt include the Tigo forage wagon range and Rotana Combi baler range. The existing Tigo PR and Tigo XR series are now joined by two new Tigo VR models.

The main difference with the two VR models – the Tigo 65 VR (38m3) and the Tigo 75 VR (44m3) – is that they automatically control throughput via tractor implement management. As a result, the wagon regulates the tractor’s forward speed, depending on pickup load and speed. For example, the tractor automatically slows for a heavy swath and speeds up again for lighter swath by monitoring pickup load.

The Tigo VR models feature the VarioFill headboard as seen on the other PR and XR models.

The 2m pickup is fitted with seven tine rows and is hydraulically driven, with speeds ranging from 70rpm to 150rpm. The Tigo VR is equipped with a 40-knife chopping unit and comes with the option of two or three feed rollers.

The Fendt Stability Control self-levelling suspension feature is optionally available on both models.

Rotana

Customers now have the choice to order the Rotana 130 F Combi round baler wrapper with the film-on-film binding option.

This provides operators with the flexibility to quickly switch between traditional net binding and film binding. Other small updates include a clean water tank and an optional hydraulic stand.