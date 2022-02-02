Fendt has introduced film-on-film binding as an option on its Rotana fixed-chamber combination round balers.

To switch between net and film, the operator alters a setting on the in-cab terminal to bring the two merging arms into work.

These open the plastic film on entry to the 1.25m chamber to spread it across the full width of the bale for complete coverage.

When the bale is finished, the merging arms retract and gather the film into a bunch for the knife to cut the reduced surface area of film.

Three 1,380mm-wide rolls of wrap or net can be stored on the Rotana 130F.

Fendt’s “easy-load system” helps to reduce manual handling when loading the rolls.

The system features a diagonally folding arm for the operator to load from ground level, before lifting the arm back up and into the support for delivery into the chamber.

The chamber itself features 18 rollers for consistent compression.

There is also a locking latch on the rear door to ensure that it closes fully and bale compression is not affected.