Fendt has launched a new front loader with a dedicated valve block, a new weighing function, more flexibility in movement and a heavier load-carrying capacity.

Named the Cargo 6, it will be available on the new Gen7, 700 Vario tractors. Fendt says it is its first loader to be fully independent, making it possible to use all the tractor valves with the loader attached.

The loader has a continuous lift capacity of 3,500kg and a maximum lift capacity of 4,150kg. It features a 4.85m lift height and a loader frame width of 1,140mm. A new hydraulic locking function enables tools to be changed in any position, with the benefit of an easy-to-use mechanical lock and without having to crowd back the loader fully.

All hydraulic components have been put in the cross beam to reduce dirt and mechanical damage.

The top model features an integrated weighing function offering both individual and total weight in each position. The weighing function is integrated into the terminal, meaning operators can access loading data such as the counter and target weight.

Hydraulic accumulators act as shock absorbers.

A new “memo” function stores boom and tool positions. Operators can limit the lifting height and tilt angle, and store these as presets. End position and speed-dependent damping ensures the front loader is raised gently and smoothly, while a shake function has also been introduced.

Hydraulic accumulators act as shock absorbers to prevent vibrations and a built-in cushioning system, together with front axle suspension and cab suspension improve ride comfort.