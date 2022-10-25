A further 10,000m² of logistics space has been added for the forage wagon assembly at the Wolfenbüttel facility.

AGCO, the parent company of Fendt and Massey Ferguson, has officially completed the move of its forage wagon production facility to Wolfenbüttel, Germany.

Following on from the announcement last year that it would cease forage wagon production at its Waldstetten facility near Stuttgart and move production to its round baler facility at Wolfenbüttel, near Brunswick, the move was made official last week.

Both facilities have remained under AGCO’s ownership since the acquisition of the Lely Group’s forage division in 2017. Since then, the former Lely facility at Wolfenbüttel has undergone a €20m investment to create a more modern and sustainable development and production site. All Tigo forage wagons have been assembled here since September 2022 in a 4,200m2 hall which is accompanied by a further 10.000m2 logistics space.

The move, according to Fendt, has been made in order to achieve higher cost efficiencies alongside the prospect of closer collaboration between its round baler and forage wagon offerings.

Round balers have been manufactured at the premises in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony, Germany, since 1899, under the former Welger, Lely and now Fendt and Massey Ferguson brands..