Since AGCO’s acquisition of the Lely Group’s forage division in 2017, forage wagon and baler production has remained at the former Lely sites in Germany.

Up until September 2022, forage wagon production under the Fendt livery will continue at the Waldstetten factory, near Stuttgart.

From that date on, production will be transferred to the Wolfenbüttel facility, near Brunswick, where round balers are built under AGCO’s Fendt and Massey Ferguson brands.

According to Fendt, the move is to achieve higher cost efficiency.

'Perfect size'

Commenting on the announcement, vice-president and managing director of AGCO/Fendt Christoph Gröblinhoff said: “Our location in Wolfenbüttel is perfect in size and structure for further expansion of the production capacities.

"In the future, we expect even stronger synergies that will arise through the collaboration of the development specialists for balers and loading wagons.”

The manufacturer has also said that the 70 employees of the Waldstetten site will be offered suitable solutions, which suggests employment at either the Wolfenbüttel site or one of the firm's other manufacturing facilities.