The decision to discontinue production of the Rogator 300 series comes largely as result of looming EU regulation to reduce the use of plant protection products.

Fendt has made the decision to cease the manufacture of its Rogator 300 series trailed sprayer range in the second quarter of this year.

The announcement comes as a result of Fendt parent company AGCO Corporation’s realignment with the new Farmer First strategy.

Having examined the market, Fendt will turn its focus from trailed sprayer production based on the changing market and customer requirements enforced by upcoming EU regulation to reduce the use of plant protection products in Europe.

Christoph Gröblinghoff, Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt management board said: “In the future, we will focus on the area of self-propelled machines in order to develop this further – for efficient and at the same time more sustainable crop protection.”

The firm has said that aside from the delivery of ordered machines, the availability of service and spare parts will continue to be guaranteed.

The news doesn’t however come as all that great of a shock as Fendt is not the first manufacturer to make such an announcement.

Lemken made a similar move in 2020 when it announced the discontinuation of its complete sprayer range in order to focus on the manufacture and development of its Steketee mechanical weeding technology.

Rogator history

Designed, tested and built at the Hohenmölsen facility in Germany alongside the self-propelled 600 models, the Rogator 300 trailed range was first marketed in 2015 under the yellow Challenger branding.

Two years later, as a result of AGCO decision to phase the Challenger brand out of Europe and the Middle East markets the former Challenger crop care line in its yellow livery was swapped out for the green Fendt livery.