The four-model line-up (614, 616, 618 and 620) starts at 149hp and peaks at 209hp (164hp-224hp with boost).

Fendt has just introduced a new four model, four-cylinder range, namely the Vario 600. Now offering up to 224hp in a four-pot engine, Fendt is once again raising the bar on power outputs from smaller engines.

The four-model line-up; 614, 616, 618 and 620, starts at 149hp and peaks at 209hp, with the recently introduced DynamicPerformance boost system providing an additional 15hp regardless of forward speed. This brings the power for the range from 164hp up to 224hp. With the flagship 620, Fendt are now offering a power-to-weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp.

Power for the entire range is sourced from newly developed 4-cylinder, 5-litre, AGCO Power Core 50 engine which is married up to a TA150 transmission. This uses the same format as the 700 Gen 7 introduced last year.

Fendt say the engine has also been prepared for alternative fuels, such as HVO, to lower CO2 emissions in the future. The initial 50-hour service has been dropped in favour of a 500-hour service, while the engine features maintenance-free hydraulic tappets.

Sticking with its trend on higher horsepower tractors, Fendt is striving to help reduce fuel usage and noise. The new engine is designed to deliver high torque at low revs. The flagship 620 Vario can reach a top speed of up to 50km/h at 1,250 rpm and offers 950 Nm from 1,200 rpm to 1,600 rpm.

Transmission

In the same format as with Fendt’s larger tractors, the previous Vario transmission has been dropped for a single-range VarioDrive setup. First pioneered by Fendt in 2015, it continuously measures slip on all four wheels and gives power to those with the most grip. The aim is to minimise wheel slip, and bring greater traction whilst reducing soil compaction.

With an operating weight of 7.7t, Fendt has engineered it to carry a payload of up to 5.8t, giving it a gross vehicle weight of 13.5t. the 600 series gains the same reversable fan as what’s used in the larger Fendt tractors. The 600 also benefits from Fendt’s VarioGrip central tyre inflation system. The 600 Vario provides a turning circle of 10.2 metres with 540/65 R30 tyres.

It comes as standard with a 152-litre/min pump, or optionally a 205 litres/min. Up to five connections at the rear and three in the middle can be fitted. It features a rear maximum lift capacity of 9,986kg, a front linkage rating of 4,505kg and a four-speed rear PTO.

Familiar cab

Fendt are fitting the same cab and control layout to its new 600 series as what’s used in its larger six-cylinder tractors. This includes the popular FendtOne control set-up, which Fendt have been filtering down from its larger models. This operating system is capable of communicating data from the cab to management software in the office.

This onboard/offboard technology is facilitated by a multifunction joystick, a 10-inch digital dashboard and a 12-inch terminal on the armrest. Fendt’s 3L joystick and another 12-inch terminal are also available as options.

Smart functions such as the Fendt Guide guidance system, automatic section control and variable rate control, are all displayed through easy to access tiles on the terminals.

A new series of Cargo loaders are available for the 600 series, with the largest 5.90 model offering a 3.5t lift capacity and working height of 4.5m. Order books for the new range will open in November, with full-scale production set to kick off in the summer of 2024.