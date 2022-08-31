All new square balers with tandem axles now will be equipped with a new improved suspension system and passive steering axle as standard.

The spring tension of the sensor flap in the pre-compression chamber can now be easily adjusted to the conditions by a lever.

The bale chute can now be folded up from the tractor cab via the terminal.

The pick-up reel gains another row of tines to help to increase the working speed of the baler.

The new electronics enable the use of the Fendt Connect telemetry system and baling can be controlled through the use of TIM (Tractor Implement Management) which is incorporated into the baler.

Fendt is now offering 13 different IsoBus-compatible models of its standard large square baler range. With the introduction of technical innovations, new model designations are now being introduced.

For example, the Fendt 1290 TC designates a square baler with a 120x90cm bale chamber in tandem axle (T) configuration with the ProCut cutter (C), while the Fendt 12130 SP designates a square baler with a 120x130cm bale chamber in single axle (S) and packer (P) configuration.

New tandem axle

Revised pick up

The pick-up reel gains another row of tines to help to increase the working speed of the baler. Meanwhile, new plastic bands are now standard in the pick-up. Fendt say the smooth surface of the plastic pick up bands reduces friction for a clean crop flow.

Design

The packer crankshaft bearings are now factory lubricated for life as standard to reduce daily maintenance. To further improve the longevity, the bale chamber and the pre-compression chamber have also been revised.

The bale chute can now be folded up from the tractor cab via the terminal. The retaining straps are now quieter and lighter than the previous chains. Street, service and work lighting now come LED as standard.

Smart options

Fendt say the electronics of the balers have been comprehensively revised, which includes an update for the Bale Create user interface. All models now measure the bale length as standard.

The intelligent electronic control monitors the bale length to ensure that they do not exceed the pre-set length. An optional twine monitor records the amount of twine used and provides a warning when the twine spool is running low (standard on XD models).

TIM

The new electronics enable the use of the Fendt Connect telemetry system and baling can be controlled through the use of TIM (Tractor Implement Management) which is incorporated into the baler. TIM adjusts the tractor to the requirements of the baler and increases the productivity of the outfit.

In conjunction with a TIM-capable tractor, the square baler controls the forward speed of the tractor according to the harvesting conditions and selected target parameters such as bale length, number of layers per bale, width of the individual layers or even bale weight.

Connectivity

The central telemetry system AGCO Connect enables location-independent fleet management and optimisation of machine operations. AGCO Connect can read machine data such as machine utilisation, bale length and weight, machine speed and working time, as well as service information. This data is then displayed in the associated app or web application.

After approval by the customer, the dealer may also access the machine data. By analysing error codes and upcoming service intervals from any location, down times can be reduced or avoided and service appointments can be planned.

Fendt says machine-related data is neither stored nor transmitted and the process is subject to the guidelines of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Bale Link

Bale Link is a system for collecting and processing information on each individual square bale. During the baling process, the baler records bale-specific data on the quality of the bale, its GPS position, the bale moisture, the number of layers per bale, as well as information on the addition of additives and the dimensions of the bale.

Fendt say a special weather and temperature-resistant twine with an RFID chip is woven into each bale during the baling process with the third or fourth twine. The chips are placed in the twine in such a way that one chip is woven into each bale up to 2.40m in length.

The RFID chip assigns an identification number to each bale and the information about each individual bale is stored in a cloud memory. Based on this information, bales can be stored and traded according to their quality. To read the data on the bale, the RFID chip is scanned. The BaleLink app displays the corresponding data via smartphone, PC or tablet. Users can also share access to this bale data with traders or other farmers.

This creates transparency about the bale quality at the time of sale. The Bale Link feature will be available in North American markets from 2023 and in Europe from 2024.