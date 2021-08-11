Weight saving has been the most notable change to the Slicer mower line up.

Fendt has introduced its latest generation of Slicer front and rear mowers. The front 310 F range offers a 3.10m cutting width and is available as a non-conditioner (320 F) or with tine (310 F KC) or roller (310 F RC) conditioner options. The Slicer 860 and 960 rear non-conditioner mowers provide cutting widths of 8.60 and 9.60m.

Both front and rear disc mower models have been redeveloped with weight saving being the major change. The Slicer 310 F is 60kg lighter than its predecessor, while the rear mower combination saves up to 350kg compared to its predecessor. Fendt believes that the savings in weight will in turn reduce the power requirements.

The Slicer 310 F has a swing hitch has a range of +/- 7.5 degrees for improved ground adaption. Hydraulic load relief can be selected to regulate the contact pressure across the entire working width.

Conditioner intensity can be adjusted with the tine option having five settings while the roller conditioner can be infinitely adjusted via a pre-tensioning spring.

The 320 F also comes with the option of hydraulic folding side guards and mirrors or cameras to improve visibility leaving gateways and at junctions during transport.

The Slicer 860 and 960 non conditioner models feature the latest generation SafetySwing mechanical safety system in the event a foreign object is encountered in the field. Both models now feature a blade box for the storage of spare knives and the quick change lever. Fendt has said that its mowers can now achieve the same cut at a reduced drive speed of 850rpm.

Former

The Former 12545 and Isobus capable 12545 Pro four-rotor rake models now benefit from a hydraulically lowering chassis. This provides the Former with a transport height of less than 4m, removing the need to remove tine arms for transport.

Fendt has said that extensive changes have been made in terms of assembly, painting and the shipping process of the Former range to improve its UV resistance and extend the lifespan of the paintwork.